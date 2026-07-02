Qinghai-Xizang Railway brings great changes to China's snowy plateau

Tatso sits in her car with children, as a train is seen in the background, in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2026. Twenty-one years ago, as the construction of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway was in full swing, Xinhua photojournalist Chogo took a vivid photo at the construction site in Damxung County on March 30, 2005. In the picture, two girls were sitting beside a rail with bright smiles on their faces. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tatso (2nd R) and her three daughters have fun on a pasture in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A train runs in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tatso walks on the pasture in front of her home in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)