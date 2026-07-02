Foshan Railway Station opens as pivotal hub of railway network in S China's Greater Bay Area

A drone photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Foshan Railway Station in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. The Foshan Railway Station opened on Wednesday, becoming another pivotal hub of the railway network in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo: Xinhua)

A passenger train departs from the Foshan Railway Station in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2026. The Foshan Railway Station opened on Wednesday, becoming another pivotal hub of the railway network in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows an interior view of the Foshan Railway Station in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. The Foshan Railway Station opened on Wednesday, becoming another pivotal hub of the railway network in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch a billboard at the Foshan Railway Station in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2026. The Foshan Railway Station opened on Wednesday, becoming another pivotal hub of the railway network in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo: Xinhua)