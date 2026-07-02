American youths start cultural study tour in Fuzhou

Players of the Near West Baseball Club from Virginia visit the historic and cultural city block Three Lanes and Seven Alleys in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 1, 2026. American youths attending the Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival started a cultural study tour in Fuzhou on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of the Near West Baseball Club from Virginia pose for a photo with a giant panda in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 1, 2026. American youths attending the Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival started a cultural study tour in Fuzhou on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

American youths visit the historic and cultural city block Three Lanes and Seven Alleys in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 1, 2026. American youths attending the Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival started a cultural study tour in Fuzhou on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

American youths visit the historic and cultural city block Three Lanes and Seven Alleys in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 1, 2026. American youths attending the Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival started a cultural study tour in Fuzhou on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)