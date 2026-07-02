Fishing vessels cruise Victoria Harbour to mark 29th anniv. of Hong Kong's return to motherland

A fishing vessel takes part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fishing vessel takes part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fishing vessel takes part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)