Hong Kong university fosters interdisciplinary education model

A student (L) talks with a teacher at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2026. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), which opened in 2022, has adopted an innovative academic structure featuring "Hubs" and "Thrusts" instead of traditional schools and departments, aiming to foster an interdisciplinary education model and advance emerging disciplines. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows a view of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), which opened in 2022, has adopted an innovative academic structure featuring "Hubs" and "Thrusts" instead of traditional schools and departments, aiming to foster an interdisciplinary education model and advance emerging disciplines. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student operates a driving simulator at the Transportation Behavioral Psychology and Safety Lab of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2026. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), which opened in 2022, has adopted an innovative academic structure featuring "Hubs" and "Thrusts" instead of traditional schools and departments, aiming to foster an interdisciplinary education model and advance emerging disciplines. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student tests a robot at the Intelligent Autonomous Driving Center of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2026. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), which opened in 2022, has adopted an innovative academic structure featuring "Hubs" and "Thrusts" instead of traditional schools and departments, aiming to foster an interdisciplinary education model and advance emerging disciplines. (Photo: Xinhua)