Exhibition on historical facts of trials of Japanese war criminals opens in Harbin

This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows an exhibition on historical facts of trials of Japanese war criminals at the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The exhibition opened on Wednesday in Harbin. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition on historical facts of trials of Japanese war criminals at the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2026. The exhibition opened on Wednesday in Harbin. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition on historical facts of trials of Japanese war criminals at the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2026. The exhibition opened on Wednesday in Harbin. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition on historical facts of trials of Japanese war criminals at the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2026. The exhibition opened on Wednesday in Harbin. (Photo: Xinhua)