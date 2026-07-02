Vietnam slashes rail fares by 10 pct as fuel prices ease

A woman inquires at the ticket office of Hanoi Station in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 1, 2026. Vietnam's railway operator will cut fares by 10 percent on North-South passenger trains from Wednesday through Aug. 16, passing on savings from falling domestic fuel prices, the Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows the ticket office of Hanoi Station in Hanoi, Vietnam. Vietnam's railway operator will cut fares by 10 percent on North-South passenger trains from Wednesday through Aug. 16, passing on savings from falling domestic fuel prices, the Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vietnam's railway operator will cut fares by 10 percent on North-South passenger trains from Wednesday through Aug. 16, passing on savings from falling domestic fuel prices, the Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.The fare adjustment is expected to help reduce travel costs for passengers and encourage them to choose rail for their journeys, the report said.The 10-percent discount applies to all North-South express trains, reducing ticket prices by between 110,000 Vietnamese dong (about 4.36 U.S. dollars) and 280,000 Vietnamese dong (about 11.11 U.S. dollars), depending on seat class.Services between Sai Gon Station in the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang Station in the central province of Khanh Hoa, as well as selected sleeper compartments on trains connecting Hanoi Station in the capital city of Hanoi and Vinh Station in the central province of Nghe An, are also included in the scheme.