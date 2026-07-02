"The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" exhibition held in Paris

Souvenir products are seen during the exhibition "The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view the exhibition "The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view the exhibition "The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cultural and creative products are seen during the exhibition "The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)