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"The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" exhibition held in Paris
By Xinhua Published: Jul 02, 2026 10:01 AM
Souvenir products are seen during the exhibition The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Souvenir products are seen during the exhibition "The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Visitors view the exhibition The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view the exhibition "The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Visitors view the exhibition The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view the exhibition "The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Cultural and creative products are seen during the exhibition The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cultural and creative products are seen during the exhibition "The Forbidden City: Six Centuries of Mystery" in Paris, France, on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)