"Momentary Pulses: Art in the Central Business District" exhibition held in Singapore

People view an exhibit of the "Momentary Pulses: Art in the Central Business District" exhibition in Singapore, on July 1, 2026. Organized by the Singapore Art Museum and running from Jan. 30, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2027, the exhibition brings seven contemporary artworks into one of Singapore's busiest urban districts. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view an exhibit of the "Momentary Pulses: Art in the Central Business District" exhibition in Singapore, on July 1, 2026. Organized by the Singapore Art Museum and running from Jan. 30, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2027, the exhibition brings seven contemporary artworks into one of Singapore's busiest urban districts. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view an exhibit of the "Momentary Pulses: Art in the Central Business District" exhibition in Singapore, on July 1, 2026. Organized by the Singapore Art Museum and running from Jan. 30, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2027, the exhibition brings seven contemporary artworks into one of Singapore's busiest urban districts. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view an exhibit of the "Momentary Pulses: Art in the Central Business District" exhibition in Singapore, on July 1, 2026. Organized by the Singapore Art Museum and running from Jan. 30, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2027, the exhibition brings seven contemporary artworks into one of Singapore's busiest urban districts. (Photo: Xinhua)