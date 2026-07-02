AI-powered e-bikes manufactured in China's Guangdong

An engineer works at an ADO e-bike laboratory of Huizhou Ruijianxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2026. Huizhou Ruijianxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is an e-bike manufacturer headquartered in Huizhou. Its brand, ADO e-bike, integrates AI-powered sensing technology to make riding smarter and safer. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take test rides of ADO e-bike along a lakeside greenway in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2026. Huizhou Ruijianxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is an e-bike manufacturer headquartered in Huizhou. Its brand, ADO e-bike, integrates AI-powered sensing technology to make riding smarter and safer. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works at the ADO e-bike workshop of Huizhou Ruijianxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2026. Huizhou Ruijianxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is an e-bike manufacturer headquartered in Huizhou. Its brand, ADO e-bike, integrates AI-powered sensing technology to make riding smarter and safer. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works at the ADO e-bike workshop of Huizhou Ruijianxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2026. Huizhou Ruijianxing New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is an e-bike manufacturer headquartered in Huizhou. Its brand, ADO e-bike, integrates AI-powered sensing technology to make riding smarter and safer. (Photo: Xinhua)