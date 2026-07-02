Midea's German R&D Center boosts air conditioners' popularity in Europe

This photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows an interior view of Midea's German R&D Center in Stuttgart, Germany. Located in Stuttgart, Midea's German R&D Center continuously develops and refines products to meet the needs of European households. Its localized innovation has helped its air conditioners gain popularity across the European market. (Photo: Xinhua)

Engineers work at Midea's German R&D Center in Stuttgart, Germany, June 30, 2026. Located in Stuttgart, Midea's German R&D Center continuously develops and refines products to meet the needs of European households. Its localized innovation has helped its air conditioners gain popularity across the European market. (Photo: Xinhua)

An engineer works at Midea's German R&D Center in Stuttgart, Germany, June 30, 2026. Located in Stuttgart, Midea's German R&D Center continuously develops and refines products to meet the needs of European households. Its localized innovation has helped its air conditioners gain popularity across the European market. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Midea PortaSplit air conditioner is pictured at Midea's German R&D Center in Stuttgart, Germany, June 30, 2026. Located in Stuttgart, Midea's German R&D Center continuously develops and refines products to meet the needs of European households. Its localized innovation has helped its air conditioners gain popularity across the European market. (Photo: Xinhua)