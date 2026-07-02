Qatar Toy Festival 2026 held in Doha

People visit the Qatar Toy Festival 2026 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar, July 1, 2026. The festival opened here on Wednesday, and will run until July 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

People have fun during the Qatar Toy Festival 2026 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar, July 1, 2026. The festival opened here on Wednesday, and will run until July 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

People perform during the Qatar Toy Festival 2026 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar, July 1, 2026. The festival opened here on Wednesday, and will run until July 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

People perform during the Qatar Toy Festival 2026 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar, July 1, 2026. The festival opened here on Wednesday, and will run until July 31. (Photo: Xinhua)