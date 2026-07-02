Qatar says progress made in indirect U.S.-Iran talks in Doha

Qatar confirmed late Wednesday that Qatari and Pakistani mediators had concluded separate meetings with U.S. and Iranian negotiators, making positive progress on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.



The meetings were built on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne talks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.



The parties agreed to continue discussions in the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time, he said.

