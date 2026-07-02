Chinese FM spokesperson rejects Japan's so-called updated 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 02, 2026 06:10 PM

“Such an ill-conceived notion runs counter to the shared aspiration of regional countries for peace, development, and cooperation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday in response to the GT reporter’s inquiry about Japan’s so-called "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" notion. “The Asia-Pacific needs stability rather than turbulence, and ...