Explosion at central Damascus cafe kills 5, injures 16

Five people were killed and 16 others wounded on Thursday in an explosion inside a cafe in central Damascus, Syrian authorities said.



The health authorities updated the death toll from an earlier figure of four.



The interior authorities said the blast was caused by an explosive device detonated inside the cafe, located near the Justice Palace in the Hejaz area.



Security forces and emergency teams rushed to the scene shortly after the blast to evacuate the wounded, provide first aid, and secure the area. Citing emergency officials, state news agency SANA said that all casualties have been transferred to hospitals.



No group has claimed responsibility. Investigations are underway.

