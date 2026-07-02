Book fair in Jiangsu spotlights children’s books, health and AI

Visitors at the Jiangsu Book Fair on July 2, 2026 in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province Photo: VCG

The Jiangsu Book Fair opened Thursday with more than 400 publishing and distribution ­bodies hosting over 150 reading ­promotion activities during its run through Monday at the main event in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu ­Province.An additional 800 publishers and distributors are joining the fair's online section, presenting over 200,000 different publications virtually. This year's book fair focuses on promoting public reading, with its books and activities designed to reach people of all ages and interests.Literary publishers such as the Jiangsu Phoenix Literature and Art Publishing House and Beijing October Literature and Art Publishing House have prepared several quality literary sharing sessions, offering a spiritual feast for literature lovers.The fair also features many activities aimed at children, families, and students, highlighting Jiangsu's focus on youth reading as one of China's leading education provinces. In addition, the organizers have arranged activities around local culture to celebrate the region's distinct traditions, according to the China News Service.The Jiangsu Phoenix Literature and Art Publishing House is hosting eight in-person events at the book fair, including new book launches and author talks. Well-known Chinese writers like Alai, Fan Xiaoqing, Xue Xiaochan and Su Mei will join these sessions, an editor with the publisher told the Global Times on Thursday.In the fiction area, works by writers Su Tong and Hu Xuewen are on display. The editor also noted that since it is currently the summer school break, there is also a dedicated section for student books featuring the classic poetry of the Tang and Song dynasties and writing guides specially made for teenagers.Among the 150 activities at the main venue, about half are directed at children, parents, and school teachers and students, further showing the book fair's focus on supporting youth reading, according to the Yangtze Evening News.The report highlights that this year's book fair features vibrant children's literature activities. Popular children's authors Shen Shixi, Yang Hongying, and cartoonist A Gui will attend the fair and host meet-and-greet events with readers.Shen's event is themed "cherish life, care for nature," while Yang will revisit her famous Ma Xiaotiao childhood stories with fans. Cartoonist A Gui will share behind-the-scenes stories of his comic book creations under the theme "comics spark imagination, humor inspires creativity."Health and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the most discussed topics. Health books have always been popular with readers, and with the rapid rise of AI technology, books on this topic have also appeared more frequently at the fair.This year's Jiangsu Book Fair features publications on AI tools in learning, work, and everyday life, as well as books exploring how readers can maintain independent thinking and sound judgment in an age dominated by artificial intelligence.Hu Xuewen, a Lu Xun Literature Prize winner and deputy head of the Jiangsu Writers Association, told the Global Times that the Jiangsu Book Fair covers a wide range of readers and presents a diverse selection of books."For writers, having their works presented at the book fair is an important way to connect with readers. I hope my books can reach more people and win their recognition," he added.