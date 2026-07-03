Oyarzabal double sends Spain into last 16

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring during their 3-0 round of 32 win against Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium, the United States, July 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice as Spain progressed to the World Cup round of 16 on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Austria.Oyarzabal struck either side of Pedro Porro's maiden international goal as Spain secured its first victory in the knockout stage since it was champion in 2010.The result at Los Angeles Stadium set up a meeting with either Portugal or Croatia in the next round.Spain made the brighter start and threatened inside the opening minute when Lamine Yamal forced Alexander Schlager into a save with a shot from outside the area.Austria remained organized through the early stages and nearly created an opening when Marcel Sabitzer's inswinging cross flew just beyond Michael Gregoritsch at the far post.

Spain's Marc Cucurella goes for a tackle during the match. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Spain gradually asserted itself. Dani Olmo beat Kevin Danso on the edge of the box before Stefan Posch made a crucial tackle to prevent a shot on goal.Marc Cucurella then had the ball in the net after Schlager failed to deal with a corner, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.Spain attacked relentlessly and Schlager denied Oyarzabal by turning his left-footed effort around the post.The reigning European champion finally earned its reward in the 36th minute. Pedri found Cucurella on the left and the fullback drilled a cross into the penalty area, where Oyarzabal swept a first-time finish into the net from 12 yards.Spain almost doubled its advantage before halftime. Alex Baena's free kick struck the crossbar after what appeared to be a slight touch from Schlager, who then recovered to block Yamal's close-range follow-up.

Austria's Michael Gregoritsch (front) vies with Spain's Alexander Prass for a header during the match. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Austria introduced Carney Chukwuemeka and Florian Grillitsch after the break, with Marko Arnautovic and Sasa Kalajdzic entering on the hour.The changes had little effect as Spain dictated possession and limited Austria's opportunities.Luis de la Fuente's side remained a danger going forward. Rodri's long-range effort deflected narrowly off target and Oyarzabal headed over from Baena's corner.Kalajdzic produced Austria's best chance, directing Sabitzer's cross onto the roof of the net.Spain doubled its lead in the 66th minute when Porro timed his run to perfection, meeting Baena's cross with a powerful header past Schlager.Austria refused to surrender and came close to reducing the deficit through Chukwuemeka, who fired wide, before David Alaba cleared Yamal's late effort off the line.Oyarzabal completed the rout in the 89th minute after Cucurella's defense-splitting pass released him behind Austria's back line. The Real Sociedad forward opened his body before guiding his finish beyond Schlager to complete a convincing victory.