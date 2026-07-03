Firefighters attempt to put out fire at landfill near Indonesia's Jakarta

A firefighter attempts to put out a fire at the smoldering landfill in Tangerang Regency, Banten Province, Indonesia, on July 2, 2026. A fire broke out at a landfill in Tangerang regency, near the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta, on Tuesday, scorching more than two hectares of land, local officials said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at the smoldering landfill in Tangerang Regency, Banten Province, Indonesia, on July 2, 2026. A fire broke out at a landfill in Tangerang regency, near the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta, on Tuesday, scorching more than two hectares of land, local officials said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at the smoldering landfill in Tangerang Regency, Banten Province, Indonesia, on July 2, 2026. A fire broke out at a landfill in Tangerang regency, near the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta, on Tuesday, scorching more than two hectares of land, local officials said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at the smoldering landfill in Tangerang Regency, Banten Province, Indonesia, on July 2, 2026. A fire broke out at a landfill in Tangerang regency, near the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta, on Tuesday, scorching more than two hectares of land, local officials said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)