Russia conducts retaliatory strikes on Kiev military targets

Black smoke rises after Russian attacks on Kiev, Ukraine, on July 2, 2026. The Russian Armed Forces carried out what Moscow described as a massive retaliatory strike on military-industrial enterprises and fuel and energy infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday. Ukrainian officials said Russia's overnight attacks on Kiev killed at least 13 people and injured 86 others. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that 70 of the injured had been hospitalized. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)

The Russian Armed Forces carried out what Moscow described as a massive retaliatory strike on military-industrial enterprises and fuel and energy infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.The ministry said the strikes, conducted with long-range precision-guided weapons launched from air, land and sea, as well as attack drones, targeted facilities supporting Ukraine's military.Among the targets were RadioNix LLC, which the ministry said produces control systems for Flamingo, Fire Point-7 and Fire Point-9, Neptune-MD and Klon missiles, and ATLON AVIA Research and Production Company LLC, a major supplier of An-196 "Lyuty" long-range drones and Magura UA strike drones to the Ukrainian armed forces.The ministry added that military airfield infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kiev regions was also struck.Earlier Thursday, Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said Russian air defenses had shot down 158 Ukrainian drones over the region in the previous 24 hours. He added that the region had also come under 13 attacks involving drone-delivered explosives.Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russia's overnight attacks on Kiev killed at least 13 people and injured 86 others.Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that 70 of the injured had been hospitalized.The Kiev City Military Administration said the attacks caused damage at more than 30 locations across all districts of the capital.According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, more than 20 residential buildings were damaged, including a nine-story apartment block in the Darnytskyi district that was partially destroyed.Ukraine's State Service for Emergencies said about 500 emergency responders and 96 units of equipment remained deployed at the strike sites as rescue operations continued.

Black smoke rises after Russian attacks on Kiev, Ukraine, on July 2, 2026. The Russian Armed Forces carried out what Moscow described as a massive retaliatory strike on military-industrial enterprises and fuel and energy infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday. Ukrainian officials said Russia's overnight attacks on Kiev killed at least 13 people and injured 86 others. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that 70 of the injured had been hospitalized. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)

Black smoke rises after Russian attacks on Kiev, Ukraine, on July 2, 2026. The Russian Armed Forces carried out what Moscow described as a massive retaliatory strike on military-industrial enterprises and fuel and energy infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday. Ukrainian officials said Russia's overnight attacks on Kiev killed at least 13 people and injured 86 others. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that 70 of the injured had been hospitalized. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)