International ballet competition held in Moscow

A participant performs during the XV International Ballet Competition at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, July 2, 2026. The competition is held here from June 25 to July 5. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A participant performs during the XV International Ballet Competition at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, July 2, 2026. The competition is held here from June 25 to July 5. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants perform during the XV International Ballet Competition at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, July 2, 2026. The competition is held here from June 25 to July 5. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)