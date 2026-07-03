Night scenery of Huishan Yingyueli area in China's Jiangsu

This photo taken on July 2, 2026 shows the night scenery in Huishan Yingyueli area in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Opened in 2025, the Huishan Yingyueli area, inspired by the famous Erhu solo piece Er Quan Ying Yue (Two Springs Reflecting the Moon), is now a beloved local leisure resort. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People enjoy the night scenery in Huishan Yingyueli area in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province on July 2, 2026. Opened in 2025, the Huishan Yingyueli area, inspired by the famous Erhu solo piece Er Quan Ying Yue (Two Springs Reflecting the Moon), is now a beloved local leisure resort. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on July 2, 2026 shows the night scenery in Huishan Yingyueli area in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Opened in 2025, the Huishan Yingyueli area, inspired by the famous Erhu solo piece Er Quan Ying Yue (Two Springs Reflecting the Moon), is now a beloved local leisure resort. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on July 2, 2026 shows the night scenery in Huishan Yingyueli area in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Opened in 2025, the Huishan Yingyueli area, inspired by the famous Erhu solo piece Er Quan Ying Yue (Two Springs Reflecting the Moon), is now a beloved local leisure resort. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)