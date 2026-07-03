Ronaldo scores as Portugal beat Croatia to seal World Cup last 16 berth

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring their first goal during the round of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal in the World Cup knockout stage and substitute Goncalo Ramos's late winner helped Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic round of 32 fixture here on Thursday.Both sides finished second in their respective groups, and this was their first ever meeting at a World Cup.With Cristiano Ronaldo (41 years and 147 days) and Luka Modric (40 years and 296 days) on the pitch, it was also the first time that two outfield players aged over 40 have faced each other in a World Cup match.Portugal dominated the first half, and had a golden opportunity after just four minutes, as Rafael Leao pulled back for Bruno Fernandes, whose attempts in quick succession were thwarted by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and the Croatia defence.Joao Cancelo whipped in a cross from the right in the 30th minute, but neither Fernandes nor Ronaldo could connect with the delivery.The second half opened up and became a back-and-forth match, with Croatia breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Josip Stanisic's cross fell for Ivan Perisic to smash home.The 2018 World Cup finalists thought they had doubled the lead minutes later, but Nikola Vlasic was adjudged to have strayed offside.Leao almost drew Portugal level in the 58th minute as his powerful effort rattled the crossbar.Ronaldo also had the ball in the net around the hour mark, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was slightly offside in the build-up.The Portugal captain eventually got on the scoresheet when Renato Veiga was fouled in the area, and Ronaldo stepped up to convert the resultant penalty.Portugal survived a scare when Mateo Kovacic's rocket hit the upright, before he forced a stunning save out of Diogo Costa.Costa provided another stunning save in the 77th minute when he used his chest to block Igor Matanovic's close-range effort.Croatia continued to press when Petar Sucic beat Costa one-on-one after a solo run, but he was also flagged offside.Portugal ultimately scored a last-gasp winner deep into stoppage time, when Leao rolled across for his new AC Milan teammate Ramos, who out-jumped the Croatia defence to fire home a bullet header.With seconds left, Croatia poured forward and thought they had equalized when Ruben Neves scored an own goal with almost the last kick, but after a lengthy VAR check, it was chalked off for offside.After the whistle, there was an emotional scene as the players said goodbye to Modric in what was likely his last World Cup appearance.Portugal now faces Spain in round of 16 in Dallas on July 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal hugs Goncalo Ramos after winning the round of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal wears a jersey of the late Diogo Jota, who died last year, after the round of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Players of Croatia greet the audience after the round of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Yang Shu/Xinhua)

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal hugs his teammate Bernardo Silva after winning the round of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Yang Shu/Xinhua)