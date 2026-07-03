Guangdong-Macao cooperation helps unlock vitality for TMC heritage

This photo taken on July 2, 2026 shows cultural and creative products at Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province. Hengqin, located in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, is separated from Macao by a narrow stretch of water. The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was established in 2021 to facilitate Macao's better integration into the overall national development. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Students try grinding traditional Chinese medicinal herbs at an experience center of Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, July 2, 2026. Hengqin, located in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, is separated from Macao by a narrow stretch of water. The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was established in 2021 to facilitate Macao's better integration into the overall national development. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Visitors view an exhibit at an experience center of Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, July 2, 2026. Hengqin, located in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, is separated from Macao by a narrow stretch of water. The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was established in 2021 to facilitate Macao's better integration into the overall national development. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Medicines supervised by Macao and manufactured in Hengqin are pictured at Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, July 2, 2026. Hengqin, located in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, is separated from Macao by a narrow stretch of water. The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was established in 2021 to facilitate Macao's better integration into the overall national development. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)