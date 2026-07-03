Cooperation should not target or harm interests of any third party, Chinese FM on Modi’s remarks on India-Japan critical minerals cooperation

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 03, 2026 06:05 PM

Cooperation between countries should help enhance understanding and trust among regional countries and help safeguard regional peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra #Modi’s remarks that #India and #Japan would strengthen cooperation on critical minerals to enhance the ...