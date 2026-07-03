Switzerland beats Algeria to reach World Cup Round of 16

Photo: VCG

Goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye saw Switzerland advance to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Algeria on Thursday.Switzerland took the lead in the 10th minute, as the lively Johan Manzambi broke through the Algeria defence before delivering a low cross for Embolo to slot home.The European side doubled the lead just 48 seconds into the second half, with some slack Algerian defending allowing Ndoye in to fire home past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane.Fabian Rieder nearly added a third in the 81st minute, but missed a tap-in when it seemed easier to score.This was the first time Switzerland had scored two goals in a FIFA World Cup knockout match since 1954 when they lost 7-5 in the quarterfinals to Austria."I don't think if there is an advantage for us in the next game. What we can do is just to perform like we performed today and try to win," Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka said afterwards.Xhaka also praised Manzambi's performance. "He is on his best way to be a very good player, and he is young and very helpful for our team," he said.Switzerland will play either Colombia or Ghana in next Tuesday's round of 16 game in Vancouver.