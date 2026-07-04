Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina vies with Diney Borges of Cabo Verde during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Argentina beats Cabo Verde 3-2 after extra time to reach World Cup last 16

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Cabo Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha compete during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Cristian Romero (L) of Argentina vies with Jovane Cabral of Cabo Verde during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Enzo Fernandez (front R) of Argentina shoots during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Jovane Cabral (2nd R) of Cabo Verde falls during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina pulls Sidny Lopes Cabral of Cabo Verde up during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Deroy Duarte (2nd L) and Laros Duarte (1st R) of Cabo Verde vie for the ball with Rodrigo de Paul (1st L) of Argentina during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Lionel Messi of Argentina leaves the pitch at the end of the first half during the round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)