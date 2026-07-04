PHOTO / CHINA
Residential community activates misting system amid hot weather in China's Shanxi
By Xinhua Published: Jul 04, 2026 06:29 PM
A drone photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a rooftop misting system at a residential community in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Amid hot weather, the community has activated the misting system to keep the area cool. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a rooftop misting system at a residential community in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Amid hot weather, the community has activated the misting system to keep the area cool. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a rooftop misting system at a residential community in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Amid hot weather, the community has activated the misting system to keep the area cool. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a rooftop misting system at a residential community in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Amid hot weather, the community has activated the misting system to keep the area cool. (Photo: Xinhua)



A drone photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a rooftop misting system at a residential community in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Amid hot weather, the community has activated the misting system to keep the area cool. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a rooftop misting system at a residential community in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Amid hot weather, the community has activated the misting system to keep the area cool. (Photo: Xinhua)



A drone photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a rooftop misting system at a residential community in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Amid hot weather, the community has activated the misting system to keep the area cool. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a rooftop misting system at a residential community in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Amid hot weather, the community has activated the misting system to keep the area cool. (Photo: Xinhua)