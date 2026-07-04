Summer scenery of Lugu Lake in SW China

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows tourists taking boats for sightseeing on Lugu Lake on the border between Ninglang Yi Autonomous County of Lijiang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province and Yanyuan County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. In recent years, local authorities in the Sichuan-Yunnan border areas have continuously advanced ecological conservation of Lugu Lake and deepened collaborative management of the two provinces, yielding remarkable ecological results and steady growth in cultural and tourism industries. (Photo: Xinhua)

Ottelia acuminata flowers are seen on Lugu Lake on the border between Ninglang Yi Autonomous County of Lijiang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province and Yanyuan County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 3, 2026. In recent years, local authorities in the Sichuan-Yunnan border areas have continuously advanced ecological conservation of Lugu Lake and deepened collaborative management of the two provinces, yielding remarkable ecological results and steady growth in cultural and tourism industries. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists take photos at Lugu Lake on the border between Ninglang Yi Autonomous County of Lijiang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province and Yanyuan County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 3, 2026. In recent years, local authorities in the Sichuan-Yunnan border areas have continuously advanced ecological conservation of Lugu Lake and deepened collaborative management of the two provinces, yielding remarkable ecological results and steady growth in cultural and tourism industries. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists take a boat to view ottelia acuminata flowers on Lugu Lake on the border between Ninglang Yi Autonomous County of Lijiang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province and Yanyuan County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 3, 2026. In recent years, local authorities in the Sichuan-Yunnan border areas have continuously advanced ecological conservation of Lugu Lake and deepened collaborative management of the two provinces, yielding remarkable ecological results and steady growth in cultural and tourism industries. (Photo: Xinhua)