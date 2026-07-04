PHOTO / CHINA
Foreign guests visit Shanghai Int'l Short Video Center
By Xinhua Published: Jul 04, 2026 06:54 PM
Foreign representatives attending the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Spokespersons Dialogue visit the filming site of short dramas at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Shanghai, east China, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign representatives attending the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Spokespersons Dialogue visit the filming site of short dramas at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Shanghai, east China, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Foreign representatives attending the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Spokespersons Dialogue experience virtual driving at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Shanghai, east China, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign representatives attending the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Spokespersons Dialogue experience virtual driving at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Shanghai, east China, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)