Foreign guests visit Shanghai Int'l Short Video Center

Foreign representatives attending the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Spokespersons Dialogue visit the filming site of short dramas at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Shanghai, east China, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign representatives attending the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Spokespersons Dialogue experience virtual driving at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Shanghai, east China, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)