Renmin University of China holds graduation ceremony in Beijing

Students pose for photos after the graduation ceremony at Renmin University of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2026. Renmin University of China held the graduation ceremony on Saturday and saw about 8,244 graduates participating in the on-campus celebrations. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student poses for photos with his relatives after the graduation ceremony at Renmin University of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2026. Renmin University of China held the graduation ceremony on Saturday and saw about 8,244 graduates participating in the on-campus celebrations. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student shows his graduation certificate and master's degree certificate during the graduation ceremony at Renmin University of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2026. Renmin University of China held the graduation ceremony on Saturday and saw about 8,244 graduates participating in the on-campus celebrations. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students pose for photos after the graduation ceremony at Renmin University of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2026. Renmin University of China held the graduation ceremony on Saturday and saw about 8,244 graduates participating in the on-campus celebrations. (Photo: Xinhua)