Students pose for a group photo aboard the guided-missile frigate Hengyang at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 3, 2026. A visiting PLA Navy fleet ushered in its first "open-house" day here on Friday, featuring hands-on experience, drill demonstration, art performance and other exchange programs. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students visit the guided-missile frigate Hengyang at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 3, 2026. A visiting PLA Navy fleet ushered in its first "open-house" day here on Friday, featuring hands-on experience, drill demonstration, art performance and other exchange programs. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students pose for a group photo aboard the guided-missile destroyer Nanning at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 3, 2026. A visiting PLA Navy fleet ushered in its first "open-house" day here on Friday, featuring hands-on experience, drill demonstration, art performance and other exchange programs. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students visit the guided-missile destroyer Nanning at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 3, 2026. A visiting PLA Navy fleet ushered in its first "open-house" day here on Friday, featuring hands-on experience, drill demonstration, art performance and other exchange programs. (Photo: Xinhua)