Reenactment of battling scenarios from WWII staged to mark Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus

Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)