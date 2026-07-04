PHOTO / WORLD
Reenactment of battling scenarios from WWII staged to mark Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus
By Xinhua Published: Jul 04, 2026 09:17 PM
Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Military enthusiasts stage a reenactment of battling scenarios from the World War II to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)