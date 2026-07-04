Times Square ball dropped to mark America's 250th anniversary

This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows a scene after the Times Square ball dropped to mark the arrival of the Fourth of July in the Eastern Time zone, in New York, the United States. The ball descends eight times with a rolling countdown from Friday to Saturday to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows a scene after the Times Square ball dropped to mark the arrival of the Fourth of July in the Eastern Time zone, in New York, the United States. The ball descends eight times with a rolling countdown from Friday to Saturday to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows a scene after the Times Square ball dropped to mark the arrival of the Fourth of July in the Eastern Time zone, in New York, the United States. The ball descends eight times with a rolling countdown from Friday to Saturday to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. (Photo: Xinhua)