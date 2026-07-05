Typhoon Maysak makes 2nd landfall in China's Guangxi

Staff members clear up a fallen tree in Jiangping Town, Dongxing of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2026. Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, made a second landfall on Saturday night along the coast near the border between Guangxi and northern Vietnam. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A staff member clears up a fallen tree in Jiangping Town, Dongxing of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2026. Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, made a second landfall on Saturday night along the coast near the border between Guangxi and northern Vietnam. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Staff members clear up a fallen tree in Jiangping Town, Dongxing of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2026. Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, made a second landfall on Saturday night along the coast near the border between Guangxi and northern Vietnam. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Vehicles drive amid wind and rain in Jiangping Town, Dongxing of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2026. Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, made a second landfall on Saturday night along the coast near the border between Guangxi and northern Vietnam. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)