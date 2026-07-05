People take photos in front of the guided-missile destroyer Nanning at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in south China's Hong Kong, July 4, 2026. A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy fleet opens to Hong Kong and Macao residents and students from Friday through Sunday.

People visit the guided-missile frigate Hengyang at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in south China's Hong Kong, July 4, 2026. A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy fleet opens to Hong Kong and Macao residents and students from Friday through Sunday.

People attend an open-house event at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in south China's Hong Kong, July 4, 2026. A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy fleet opens to Hong Kong and Macao residents and students from Friday through Sunday.

People attend an open-house event at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in south China's Hong Kong, July 4, 2026. A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy fleet opens to Hong Kong and Macao residents and students from Friday through Sunday.