Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong

Researchers work at a laboratory of Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 4, 2026. Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen is an institution jointly established by Tsinghua University and Shenzhen Municipal Government in December 1996.

This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows a view of Tsingyane Electronics, a national high-tech enterprise incubated by Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen is an institution jointly established by Tsinghua University and Shenzhen Municipal Government in December 1996.

This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows a view of Tsingyane Electronics, a national high-tech enterprise incubated by Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen is an institution jointly established by Tsinghua University and Shenzhen Municipal Government in December 1996.

A researcher works at a laboratory of Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 4, 2026. Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen is an institution jointly established by Tsinghua University and Shenzhen Municipal Government in December 1996.