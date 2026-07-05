Sanitation workers clean up beach after tropical storm in Qionghai City, China's Hainan

Sanitation workers collect debris and garbage washed ashore during a tropical storm landfall on a beach in Boao of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, July 4, 2026. The tropical storm came ashore at around 6:20 p.m. in Yelin Township of Lingshui Li Autonomous County, according to the Hainan provincial meteorological bureau. At landfall, it packed maximum winds of 23 meters per second near its center. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

A sanitation worker collects debris and garbage washed ashore during a tropical storm landfall on a beach in Boao of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, July 4, 2026. The tropical storm came ashore at around 6:20 p.m. in Yelin Township of Lingshui Li Autonomous County, according to the Hainan provincial meteorological bureau. At landfall, it packed maximum winds of 23 meters per second near its center. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

Sanitation workers transport collected debris and garbage washed ashore during a tropical storm landfall in Boao of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, July 4, 2026. The tropical storm came ashore at around 6:20 p.m. in Yelin Township of Lingshui Li Autonomous County, according to the Hainan provincial meteorological bureau. At landfall, it packed maximum winds of 23 meters per second near its center. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

Sanitation workers transport collected debris and garbage washed ashore during a tropical storm landfall on beach in Boao of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, July 4, 2026. The tropical storm came ashore at around 6:20 p.m. in Yelin Township of Lingshui Li Autonomous County, according to the Hainan provincial meteorological bureau. At landfall, it packed maximum winds of 23 meters per second near its center. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)