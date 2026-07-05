People enjoy themselves during July Christmas event in Australia

People enjoy themselves during the July Christmas event in Canberra, Australia, July 4, 2026. July Christmas stems from Australians' longing for a traditional white Christmas in the Southern Hemisphere. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A mother and her child enjoy themselves during the July Christmas event in Canberra, Australia, July 4, 2026. July Christmas stems from Australians' longing for a traditional white Christmas in the Southern Hemisphere. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People and their pet dog pose for selfies behind a decorated Christmas tree during the July Christmas event in Canberra, Australia, July 4, 2026. July Christmas stems from Australians' longing for a traditional white Christmas in the Southern Hemisphere. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves during the July Christmas event in Canberra, Australia, July 4, 2026. July Christmas stems from Australians' longing for a traditional white Christmas in the Southern Hemisphere. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)