Annual open-air summer music festival held in Warsaw, Poland

People attend an open-air summer music festival at the Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 4, 2026. The annual open-air summer music festival is being held at the Lazienki Park. Running over four weekends from July 4 to 26 this year, the festival features free performances of classical, jazz and traditional music by Polish and international artists. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People attend an open-air summer music festival at the Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 4, 2026. The annual open-air summer music festival is being held at the Lazienki Park. Running over four weekends from July 4 to 26 this year, the festival features free performances of classical, jazz and traditional music by Polish and international artists. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People attend an open-air summer music festival at the Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 4, 2026. The annual open-air summer music festival is being held at the Lazienki Park. Running over four weekends from July 4 to 26 this year, the festival features free performances of classical, jazz and traditional music by Polish and international artists. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Performers are seen at an open-air summer music festival at the Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 4, 2026. The annual open-air summer music festival is being held at the Lazienki Park. Running over four weekends from July 4 to 26 this year, the festival features free performances of classical, jazz and traditional music by Polish and international artists. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)