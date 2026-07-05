Summer sales kick off across Italy

A woman leaves a shop with sale advertisements on its doors in Rome, Italy, July 4, 2026. Most regions across Italy have kicked off their summer sales. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People rest near a shop with sale advertisements on its windows in Rome, Italy, July 4, 2026. Most regions across Italy have kicked off their summer sales. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People walk past a shop with a sale advertisement on its window in Rome, Italy, July 4, 2026. Most regions across Italy have kicked off their summer sales. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People walk by a sale advertisement of an eyewear shop in Rome, Italy, July 4, 2026. Most regions across Italy have kicked off their summer sales. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)