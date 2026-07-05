Exhibits are displayed during the exhibition "Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures" in Paris, France, July 4, 2026. The exhibition runs from July 3 to Sept. 6, with more than 1,000 scientifically reconstructed replicas recreating the discovery of the tomb of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Visitors view the exhibition "Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures" in Paris, France, July 4, 2026. The exhibition runs from July 3 to Sept. 6, with more than 1,000 scientifically reconstructed replicas recreating the discovery of the tomb of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Exhibits are displayed during the exhibition "Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures" in Paris, France, July 4, 2026. The exhibition runs from July 3 to Sept. 6, with more than 1,000 scientifically reconstructed replicas recreating the discovery of the tomb of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Exhibits are displayed during the exhibition "Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures" in Paris, France, July 4, 2026. The exhibition runs from July 3 to Sept. 6, with more than 1,000 scientifically reconstructed replicas recreating the discovery of the tomb of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)