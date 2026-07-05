Harjeh Market held in West Bank city of Ramallah

A vendor introduces a product at the Harjeh Market in the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 3, 2026. The market is a vibrant cultural event that brings together a diverse selection of traditional handicrafts, handmade products, and local foods, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of Palestinian heritage. It is held every Friday in Ramallah's Old Town from late June through early August. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

People visit the Harjeh Market in the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 3, 2026. The market is a vibrant cultural event that brings together a diverse selection of traditional handicrafts, handmade products, and local foods, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of Palestinian heritage. It is held every Friday in Ramallah's Old Town from late June through early August. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

A woman selects products at the Harjeh Market in the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 3, 2026. The market is a vibrant cultural event that brings together a diverse selection of traditional handicrafts, handmade products, and local foods, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of Palestinian heritage. It is held every Friday in Ramallah's Old Town from late June through early August. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

A vendor arranges products at the Harjeh Market in the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 3, 2026. The market is a vibrant cultural event that brings together a diverse selection of traditional handicrafts, handmade products, and local foods, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of Palestinian heritage. It is held every Friday in Ramallah's Old Town from late June through early August. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)