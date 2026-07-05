CPC in Global Eyes: An exclusive interview with founder of foreign blood donation volunteer group 'Bloodline'

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 05, 2026 11:04 PM

Ashish Maskay, a Nepali orthopedic and sports medicine doctor, has lived in Shanghai for more than two decades. As the founder of Bloodline, an expat volunteer group for unpaid blood donation, he shares his personal experiences of witnessing the government and charitable organizations working closely together, experiencing whole-process people's democracy ...