Russian breeders develop variety of garden strawberry characterized by winter hardiness and high yield

Staff at the Federal Horticultural Center for Breeding, Agrotechnology, and Nursery in Moscow have developed a new variety of garden strawberry based on domestic breeding programs, which is fully adapted to the variable natural and climatic conditions of central Russia. This was reported on the website of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science.



According to scientists, one of the main advantages of the new variety is its high winter hardiness. The degree of frost damage to the plants did not exceed 1 point even during the most severe winters.



Furthermore, the variety is characterized by high productivity: The plants are capable of producing up to 500 grams of berries per bush, and the yield exceeds 150 centners per hectare. This feature makes the variety promising for commercial berry cultivation, as well as for farms and private smallholdings.



"We have succeeded in developing a reliable variety that meets the growing demands of producers and consumers of agricultural produce," noted the variety's developer, Natalya Andronova, a leading research fellow in the Department of Genetics and Breeding of Horticultural Crops at the Federal Horticultural Center and a candidate of agricultural sciences.





