Laobacha embodies Hainan's relaxed lifestyle

Tourists enjoy Laobacha dishes at a teahouse in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 4, 2026. Laobacha, or literally old dad tea, refers to a teahouse culture endemic to the island province of Hainan. Offering an array of teas, pastries, and dim sum, Laobacha is a byword for the islanders' relaxed pace of life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists enjoy Laobacha dishes at a teahouse in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 4, 2026. Laobacha, or literally old dad tea, refers to a teahouse culture endemic to the island province of Hainan. Offering an array of teas, pastries, and dim sum, Laobacha is a byword for the islanders' relaxed pace of life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists enjoy dishes aboard a Laobacha Haikou Bus in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 5, 2026. Laobacha, or literally old dad tea, refers to a teahouse culture endemic to the island province of Hainan. Offering an array of teas, pastries, and dim sum, Laobacha is a byword for the islanders' relaxed pace of life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists enjoy dishes aboard a Laobacha Haikou Bus in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 5, 2026. Laobacha, or literally old dad tea, refers to a teahouse culture endemic to the island province of Hainan. Offering an array of teas, pastries, and dim sum, Laobacha is a byword for the islanders' relaxed pace of life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)