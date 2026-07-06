22 BYD electric double-decker buses shipped from China's Yantai Port to UK

A driver parks a homemade electric double-decker bus on the vehicle deck of a car carrier at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, on July 5, 2026. A total of twenty-two BYD electric double-decker buses on Sunday were shipped from Yantai Port to the United Kingdom. The buses will subsequently be put into service in London's public transport system. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows homemade electric double-decker buses being driven onto the vehicle deck of a car carrier at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. A total of twenty-two BYD electric double-decker buses on Sunday were shipped from Yantai Port to the United Kingdom. The buses will subsequently be put into service in London's public transport system. (Photo by Zhang Chao/Xinhua)

A staff member guides a driver to park a homemade electric double-decker bus on the vehicle deck of a car carrier at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, on July 5, 2026. A total of twenty-two BYD electric double-decker buses on Sunday were shipped from Yantai Port to the United Kingdom. The buses will subsequently be put into service in London's public transport system. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows homemade electric double-decker buses heading to a car carrier at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. A total of twenty-two BYD electric double-decker buses on Sunday were shipped from Yantai Port to the United Kingdom. The buses will subsequently be put into service in London's public transport system. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)