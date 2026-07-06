Typhoon Maysak brings heavy rains to China's Guangxi

A staff member sets up warning signs in a waterlogged road section in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2026. Influenced by Typhoon Maysak, heavy to torrential rains have battered parts of southern Guangxi, with some areas experiencing extreme downpours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A resident rides a scooter in the rain in Xixiangtang District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2026. Influenced by Typhoon Maysak, heavy to torrential rains have battered parts of southern Guangxi, with some areas experiencing extreme downpours. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

A traffic police directs traffic in a waterlogged road section in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2026. Influenced by Typhoon Maysak, heavy to torrential rains have battered parts of southern Guangxi, with some areas experiencing extreme downpours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Farmers straighten and bundle early-season rice plants flattened by strong winds in Xincheng County, Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 4, 2026. Influenced by Typhoon Maysak, heavy to torrential rains have battered parts of southern Guangxi, with some areas experiencing extreme downpours. (Photo by Fan Shaoguang/Xinhua)