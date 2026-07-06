China (Hainan) Museum of The South China Sea hosts exhibitions on Maritime Silk Road relics

People visit an exhibition of archaeological discoveries from the shipwreck at Huaguang Reef, Xisha Islands, at the China (Hainan) Museum of The South China Sea in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, July 1, 2026.

A visitor selects cultural and creative products at the China (Hainan) Museum of The South China Sea in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, July 1, 2026.

A staff member displays creative products inspired by discoveries of shipwrecks on the northwest continental slope of the South China Sea at the China (Hainan) Museum of The South China Sea in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, July 1, 2026.

A staff member compares the details of creative products with cultural relics at the China (Hainan) Museum of The South China Sea in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, July 2, 2026.