Liaoning issues yellow alert for heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and hail

This photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows the condition of the Shenyang section of the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The meteorological authority in Liaoning issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and hail on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

This photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows the condition of the Shenyang section of the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The meteorological authority in Liaoning issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and hail on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)