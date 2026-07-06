Haaland scores twice to send Brazil packing

Erling Haaland of Norway scores with a shot during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Erling Haaland scored twice in late second half as Norway stunned five-time champion Brazil 2-1 to reach the World Cup quarterfinals in the MetLife Stadium on Sunday.Orjan Nyland saved a penalty from Bruno Guimaraes early, before the Norwegian hitman broke the deadlock with a strong 79th-minute header and fired the second in the 90th minute.Neymar pulled one back from the penalty spot in the stoppage time, but it was too late as Brazil was shut out as early as in the last 16 for the first time since the 1990 World Cup, which was hosted alone by the United States.The brace put Haaland on the same par with Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe on seven goals for the tournament.Nyland was astonishing too. He dived to his left to deny Guimaraes' penalty in the 14th minute and shut out a shot by Endrick late when Norway was hanging on to a one-goal lead."This is just an insane day," said Haaland. "It is one of the most insane days in Norwegian history."Norway will take on the winner of the day's other clash of titans - Mexico and England - at the iconic Mexico Stadium, which had witnessed England destroyed by Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" in a 1986 World Cup quarterfinal.

Erling Haaland of Norway arrives the pitch to warm up before the round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Neymar of Brazil arrives before the round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Players of both teams challenge for the ball in front of Brazil's goal during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)